Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,085 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

