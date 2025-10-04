The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden accounts for about 2.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Madison Square Garden worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 603,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 408,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,724,000 after purchasing an additional 291,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $231.90 on Friday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSGS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

