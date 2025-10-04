Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $85,213,000. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in News by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,439,000 after buying an additional 2,185,542 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in News by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183,613 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in News by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,904,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,668 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of News by 1,338.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,271,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,858 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.17. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

