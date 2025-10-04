Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $713.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $790.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $755.05 and a 200-day moving average of $655.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

