Single Point Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

