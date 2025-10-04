iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BATS FLOT opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

