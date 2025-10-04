Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tassel Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

