1,144 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $196.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

