Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $199,000 Position in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

STKL stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $729.27 million, a PE ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.40.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $191.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

