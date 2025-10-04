SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $42,000 Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1,397.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Solventum Trading Down 0.8%

SOLV opened at $74.03 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.