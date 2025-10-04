Trust Co. of Vermont Has $45,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

