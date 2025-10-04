Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 714.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.