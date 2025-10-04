Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4,790.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,172,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

