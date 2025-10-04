iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

