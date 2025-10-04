Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of Allient Inc. $ALNT

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allient were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Allient in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Allient by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allient by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.22 million, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.74. Allient Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

