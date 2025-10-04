Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Stock Holdings Lessened by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

