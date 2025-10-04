DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 51,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

