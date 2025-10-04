Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 80,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Hackett Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

