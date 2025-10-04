Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Stake Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.