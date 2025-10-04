DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 495 Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun $JUNM

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 120.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 30.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 16.7% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 69,347.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million and a PE ratio of 24.32.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

