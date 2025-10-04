DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April $ZAPR

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April (NYSEARCA:ZAPRFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April

The Innovator 1 Yr April (ZAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAPR was launched on Mar 31, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

