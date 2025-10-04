Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,667,344,000 after acquiring an additional 434,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after purchasing an additional 285,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 88,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,565 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $190.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.76. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

