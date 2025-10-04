Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,504,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,101,000 after purchasing an additional 140,670 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 693,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,112 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 544,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 481,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 404,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $74.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

