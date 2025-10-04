Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 324 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

