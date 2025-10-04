Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP opened at $234.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.30. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

