19,710 Shares in Lazard, Inc. $LAZ Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $357,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $779,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lazard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Lazard Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $34,163.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,756,572.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,290.66. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

