Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $913,000 Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 864.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In related news, Director James A. Beer sold 450 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $36,576.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,094.72. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,533 shares of company stock worth $7,281,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.73 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

