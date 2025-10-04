4,321 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,321 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Illumina by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 171.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

Illumina Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

