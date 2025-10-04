Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,187.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 221,196 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $24.84 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,672.31. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

