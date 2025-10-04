FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January $JANM Shares Purchased by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January (BATS:JANM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 8.59% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JANM. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January (JANM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in January JANM was launched on Jan 17, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

