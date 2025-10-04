Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $306,905,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,055,000 after purchasing an additional 926,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

