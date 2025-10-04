Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,946 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MET opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

