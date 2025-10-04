Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $887.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $118.17.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

