Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR Stock Holdings Lifted by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.79. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.11 and a twelve month high of $297.44.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.6262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 110.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.