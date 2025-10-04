Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $581.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

