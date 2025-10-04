Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 71.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

