Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF $BSSX Shares Acquired by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSSX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 116,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $637,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSSX stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.