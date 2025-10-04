Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Loews Corporation $L

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,709,000 after buying an additional 151,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,496,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Loews by 44.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,134,000 after acquiring an additional 172,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Loews by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 494,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Loews Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of L stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.