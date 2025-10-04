Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JTEK opened at $92.86 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

