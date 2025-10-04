Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in STERIS plc $STE

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in STERIS by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 116.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $242.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

