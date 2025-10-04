Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $345,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000.

FXF opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

