Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.13. 232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Air T Stock Down 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

