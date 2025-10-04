Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56. 495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
Americanas Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Americanas
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.