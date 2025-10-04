RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $367.81 and last traded at $374.99. 306,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 155,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.80.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.03 and a beta of 1.34.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

