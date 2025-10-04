ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Shares Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.87 and last traded at C$12.87. 591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.61.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.87 billion during the quarter.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

