Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.32. 15,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 8,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Cadiz Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

