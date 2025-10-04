Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Shares Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.11). Approximately 336,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 900,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

Tungsten West Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33. The firm has a market cap of £15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11 and a beta of -0.60.

Get Tungsten West alerts:

Tungsten West (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (12) earnings per share for the quarter. Tungsten West had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 1,343.41%.

About Tungsten West

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.