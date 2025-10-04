Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Trading 5.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.11 and last traded at C$14.11. Approximately 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.38.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Up 5.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.43.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.