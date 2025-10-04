Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company $NYT

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,729 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,325,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,331,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $37,500,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYT stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

Insider Activity

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.