ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 63,274 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,274 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $94,251,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 519,933 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,924.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 285,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 271,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

